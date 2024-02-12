NKGen Biotech Enhances Strategic Partnership with Meteora Capital

NKGen Biotech (NKGN) has released an update.

NKGen Biotech, Inc., once known as Graf Acquisition Corp. IV, has revised its deal with Meteora Capital LLC through a new Term Sheet. This adjustment accelerates the eligibility for Meteora to convert subscription warrants into shares for a cash payment, ensures Meteora receives the best terms in any future warrant restructurings, and provides Meteora with certain rights to register their shares. This strategic move signifies a closer collaboration between NKGen Biotech and its investor, aiming to enhance the financial mechanisms behind their partnership.

