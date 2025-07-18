Nittoc Construction Completes Payment for New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Nittoc Construction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1929) ).

Nittoc Construction Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the issuance of new shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution made at the Board of Directors meeting on June 23, 2025. This issuance involves 21,134 common stocks at a price of 1,074 yen per stock, totaling 22,697,916 yen, and is allocated to directors and delegated executive officers, which may impact the company’s governance and executive compensation structure.

More about Nittoc Construction Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 50,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen47.68B

