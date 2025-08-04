Nitto Kogyo’s Q1 2025 Financial Results: Sales Up, Profits Down

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Nitto Kogyo ( (JP:6651) ) is now available.

Nitto Kogyo reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing an 8% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped significantly by 74.9%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased sales. The company’s financial position remains stable with a capital adequacy ratio of 64%, but the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggests a decrease in dividends and profit, which could impact shareholder returns.

More about Nitto Kogyo

Nitto Kogyo Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on electrical equipment and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its innovative solutions in the electrical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 107,287

Current Market Cap: Yen127.8B

See more data about 6651 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue