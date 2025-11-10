Nitto Kogyo Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nitto Kogyo ( (JP:6651) ).

Nitto Kogyo Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing an 8.5% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 34.3%, indicating potential challenges in cost management or market conditions. The company maintained a stable equity-to-asset ratio, reflecting a solid financial position, yet the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggests a modest growth in net sales and operating profit, with a notable decline in profit attributable to owners.

More about Nitto Kogyo

Nitto Kogyo Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, operating in the industrial sector. It is primarily involved in manufacturing and providing electrical equipment and related services, focusing on innovation and efficiency within its market.

Average Trading Volume: 78,363

Current Market Cap: Yen137.1B

