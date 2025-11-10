Nitto Kogyo Exceeds Forecasts with Strong Half-Year Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Nitto Kogyo ( (JP:6651) ) is now available.

Nitto Kogyo Corporation reported better-than-expected financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales and profits surpassing initial forecasts. The improved performance was driven by increased sales of high-voltage power receiving equipment and favorable foreign exchange gains. Despite the positive results, the company maintains its full-year financial forecast due to potential risks from component procurement and rising costs.

More about Nitto Kogyo

Nitto Kogyo Corporation operates in the electrical and telecommunications infrastructure industry, focusing on manufacturing, construction, and service businesses. The company specializes in high-voltage power receiving equipment and electronic parts-related manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 78,363

Current Market Cap: Yen137.1B

