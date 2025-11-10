NISSO HOLDINGS Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd ( (JP:9332) ) has issued an announcement.

NISSO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, showing a 6% increase in net sales to 53,165 million yen. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit by 33.6% and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 40.2%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite sales growth. The company’s financial position showed an increase in total assets and net assets, although the equity ratio decreased slightly. The dividend forecast remains unchanged, with an expected year-end dividend of 25 yen per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9332) stock is a Buy with a Yen725.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd stock, see the JP:9332 Stock Forecast page.

More about NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd

NISSO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. operates within the human resources industry, providing staffing and outsourcing services primarily in Japan. The company focuses on offering workforce solutions across various sectors, including manufacturing, engineering, and office work, aiming to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 101,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen20.58B

