NISSO HOLDINGS Announces Treasury Share Acquisition for Capital Efficiency

NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd ( (JP:9332) ) has provided an announcement.

NISSO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has announced a decision to acquire up to 300,000 of its treasury shares, representing 0.88% of its outstanding shares, with a maximum value of 200 million JPY. This move is intended to improve capital efficiency and support flexible capital strategies in response to changing business conditions, thereby contributing to sustainable growth and increased corporate value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9332) stock is a Buy with a Yen725.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd stock, see the JP:9332 Stock Forecast page.

More about NISSO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd

NISSO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. operates in the human resources industry, focusing on staffing and workforce solutions. The company is engaged in providing services that cater to various sectors, aiming to enhance corporate value through stakeholder-focused management.

Average Trading Volume: 101,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen20.58B

