Nissha Revises FY2025 Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Nissha Co.Ltd. ( (JP:7915) ) has issued an announcement.

Nissha Co., Ltd. has revised its business forecast for FY2025, reflecting a slight increase in net sales but a significant decrease in operating profit and profit before tax. The revision is due to upfront expenses for new product launches in the Industrial Materials segment and declining demand in sustainable materials and medical technologies, impacting the company’s financial performance.

More about Nissha Co.Ltd.

Nissha Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial materials and medical technologies sectors, offering products and services such as sustainable materials, contract design/development, and manufacturing services, as well as devices for tablets and mobility components.

Average Trading Volume: 144,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen64.99B

