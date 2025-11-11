Nissha Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Financial Performance for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nissha Co.Ltd. ( (JP:7915) ) has provided an update.

Nissha Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales and profits showing significant decreases compared to the previous year. The company has revised its financial forecast for the full year, anticipating further reductions in net sales and profits, which may impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7915) stock is a Hold with a Yen1354.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nissha Co.Ltd. stock, see the JP:7915 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nissha Co.Ltd.

Nissha Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in industries related to electronics and printing technologies. It focuses on developing innovative solutions and products that serve a variety of markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, and medical devices.

Average Trading Volume: 144,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen64.99B

Learn more about 7915 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue