Nissan Chemical’s Governance and Growth Strategies

Nissan Chemical is committed to enhancing corporate governance and sustainable growth, focusing on strategic shareholdings and diversity initiatives. The company aims to increase corporate value by reinforcing decision-making processes and promoting diverse talent, especially women, in leadership roles. This aligns with their medium-term business plan ‘Vista 2027’, which emphasizes sustainability and digital transformation.

