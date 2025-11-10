Nissan Chemical Reports Positive Financial Growth for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Nissan Chemical ( (JP:4021) ) has provided an update.
Nissan Chemical Corporation reported a 10.1% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year. The company’s financial results indicate a positive trajectory with increased net income and a revised dividend outlook, suggesting strengthened financial health and potential benefits for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4021) stock is a Buy with a Yen5791.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nissan Chemical stock, see the JP:4021 Stock Forecast page.
More about Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the chemical industry. It focuses on producing a variety of chemical products and solutions, catering to diverse market needs.
YTD Price Performance: 6.82%
Average Trading Volume: 542,878
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen694.8B
For a thorough assessment of 4021 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.