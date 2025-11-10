NISHIO HOLDINGS Reports Robust Fiscal Year Results with Increased Net Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NISHIO HOLDINGS CO. LTD. ( (JP:9699) ) has provided an update.

NISHIO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported an 8% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, reaching ¥214,954 million. Despite a decrease in comprehensive income by 19.7%, the company showed growth in operating and ordinary profits. The financial results indicate a stable financial position with improved cash flows from operating activities and a slight increase in dividends per share. This performance reflects the company’s resilience and strategic positioning in the equipment rental industry, suggesting a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9699) stock is a Buy with a Yen5169.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NISHIO HOLDINGS CO. LTD. stock, see the JP:9699 Stock Forecast page.

More about NISHIO HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

NISHIO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. operates in the industrial sector, primarily focusing on equipment rental services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for providing a wide range of machinery and equipment to various industries, enhancing operational efficiencies for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 38,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen119.9B

See more data about 9699 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue