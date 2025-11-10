Nishio Holdings Increases Year-End Dividend Amid Strong Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NISHIO HOLDINGS CO. LTD. ( (JP:9699) ) has provided an announcement.

Nishio Holdings Co., Ltd. announced an increase in its year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, from the previously forecasted 128 yen per share to 131 yen per share. This decision reflects the company’s strong business performance and commitment to shareholder value, as it positions dividend policy as a critical management issue.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9699) stock is a Buy with a Yen5169.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NISHIO HOLDINGS CO. LTD. stock, see the JP:9699 Stock Forecast page.

More about NISHIO HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

Nishio Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company focuses on providing financial services and has a strong emphasis on shareholder returns through dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 38,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen119.9B

For detailed information about 9699 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue