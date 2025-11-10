Nishio Holdings Advances Business Reorganization Under ‘Next Stage 2026’

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NISHIO HOLDINGS CO. LTD. ( (JP:9699) ) has provided an update.

Nishio Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced significant progress in its business reorganization as part of its Medium-Term Business Plan ‘Next Stage 2026’. The company is integrating its domestic construction machinery rental businesses to strengthen its market presence in Tokyo and Kyushu, aiming for substantial revenue growth. Additionally, it plans to enhance efficiency in the tunnel machinery field by merging businesses and has exited the non-core metal components manufacturing sector. These strategic moves are expected to improve business efficiency and solidify Nishio’s industry positioning.

More about NISHIO HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

Nishio Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the rental industry, focusing on construction machinery and tunnel machinery rental services. The company aims to evolve its rental business into a new growth industry, with a market focus on the Tokyo Metropolitan Area and Kyushu.

Average Trading Volume: 38,176

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen119.9B

