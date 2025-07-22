Nishimatsuya Reports Strong July Sales Amid Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nishimatsuya Chain Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7545) ) has shared an update.

Nishimatsuya Chain Co., Ltd. reported a strong performance in July 2025, with net sales increasing by 107% year-on-year across all stores, driven by high demand for summer clothing and childcare items. The company opened 11 new stores in July, contributing to its growth strategy, while maintaining a focus on expanding its market reach and enhancing customer engagement.

Nishimatsuya Chain Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing primarily on the sale of clothing and childcare products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant presence with over 1,163 stores, including new and online stores.

Average Trading Volume: 155,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen130.6B

