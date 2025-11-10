Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings Revises Dividend Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings ( (JP:7189) ) has shared an announcement.
Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings, Inc. has announced a revision to its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, increasing the year-end dividend per share from 45 yen to 65 yen, resulting in a total annual dividend of 110 yen. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing stable returns to shareholders, aiming for approximately 40% of net income returns, and is based on a comprehensive review of business performance and economic conditions.
More about Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings
Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and FSE, with a market focus on strengthening its financial standing and ensuring stable shareholder returns.
Average Trading Volume: 346,663
Current Market Cap: Yen361.2B
