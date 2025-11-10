Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings Reports Strong Interim Results and Positive Dividend Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings ( (JP:7189) ) has issued an announcement.

Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with ordinary income rising by 16.2% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 29.3% compared to the previous year. The company has also announced a revised forecast for annual dividends, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners.

More about Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings

Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry and is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 346,663

Current Market Cap: Yen361.2B

