Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings Reports Strong Interim Results and Positive Dividend Forecast

Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings ( (JP:7189) ) has issued an announcement.
Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with ordinary income rising by 16.2% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 29.3% compared to the previous year. The company has also announced a revised forecast for annual dividends, reflecting a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected growth in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners.
More about Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings
Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry and is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges. The company focuses on providing a range of financial products and services.
Average Trading Volume: 346,663
Current Market Cap: Yen361.2B
