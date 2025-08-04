Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest update is out from Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings ( (JP:7189) ).
Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in ordinary income by 3.1% to ¥52,380 million. However, there was a significant decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, both decreasing by 18.1% compared to the previous year. Despite the drop in profits, the company maintained a stable financial position with a slight increase in total assets and net assets. The company also announced its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, expecting a 20.8% increase in ordinary profit and a 19.4% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent.
More about Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings
Nishi-Nippon Financial Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial industry, primarily focusing on providing financial services. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges.
Average Trading Volume: 359,801
Current Market Cap: Yen329.5B
For detailed information about 7189 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.