Nipro Corporation Reports Variance in Financial Forecasts and Results

An announcement from Nipro ( (JP:8086) ) is now available.

Nipro Corporation reported a discrepancy between its financial forecasts and actual results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. Despite lower-than-expected net sales due to a decline in domestic sales of medical devices and generic medicines, the company achieved higher operating and ordinary profits, attributed to decreased unrealized profit elimination and increased interest and dividend income. The profit attributable to owners exceeded forecasts due to an extraordinary gain from a real estate transaction. The company maintains its performance forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

More about Nipro

Nipro Corporation operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the production and distribution of medical devices, pharmaceutical products, and related services. The company is known for its contributions to medical technology and healthcare solutions, with a market focus on both domestic and international sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 0.07%

Average Trading Volume: 527,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen240.5B

