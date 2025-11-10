Nipro Corporation Reports Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nipro ( (JP:8086) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Nipro Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.7% year-on-year, reaching ¥317,382 million. The company experienced a significant rise in ordinary profit by 83.3% to ¥8,234 million, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, comprehensive income turned negative, reflecting potential challenges in certain areas of its business. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, with an increase expected for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, which could impact shareholder returns positively.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8086) stock is a Hold with a Yen1593.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nipro stock, see the JP:8086 Stock Forecast page.
More about Nipro
Nipro Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the medical industry. It focuses on producing medical devices, pharmaceutical products, and related services, catering to a global market.
YTD Price Performance: 0.07%
Average Trading Volume: 527,758
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen240.5B
