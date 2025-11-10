Nippon Thompson Revises Financial Forecasts and Dividends Amid Strong Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6480) ) just unveiled an update.

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to better-than-expected sales, particularly in the Americas and China, and a weaker yen. Despite challenges such as rising resource prices and geopolitical risks, the company expects continued demand for electronics-related equipment. Consequently, the company has increased its interim and year-end dividend forecasts, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns and aligning with its Medium-Term Management Plan 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6480) stock is a Buy with a Yen748.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6480 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing precision machinery components. The company primarily serves markets in the Americas and China, with a focus on electronics-related equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 181,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen47.47B

