Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Increased Dividend Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6480) ) has shared an update.

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 13.3% year-on-year and operating profit surging by 101.3%. The company also announced an increase in its annual dividend forecast, reflecting its strong financial performance and positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. These results indicate a robust recovery and growth trajectory, enhancing its market position and providing positive implications for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6480) stock is a Buy with a Yen748.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6480 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing needle roller bearings, linear motion products, and mechatronic products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and serves various industrial sectors with its precision machinery components.

Average Trading Volume: 181,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen47.47B

Find detailed analytics on 6480 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue