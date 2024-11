NIPPON STEEL (JP:5401) has released an update.

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION has revised its non-consolidated financial forecasts for fiscal 2024, projecting a profit increase to 150 billion yen due to gains from the sale of investment securities. Although net sales are expected to decrease, these strategic asset compressions have bolstered the company’s earnings outlook.

