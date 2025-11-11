Nippon Seiki Reports Strong H1 Growth Driven by ASEAN and India Markets

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7287) ) just unveiled an update.

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. reported a 2.5% increase in sales revenue and a substantial 52.3% rise in operating profit for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026. This growth was driven by strong sales of motorcycle instruments in ASEAN and India, despite a decrease in automobile instrument sales due to market stagnation in China and reduced head-up display sales in North America. The company maintained its interim dividend forecast and confirmed no changes to its full-year financial projections, signaling stable expectations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7287) stock is a Hold with a Yen1845.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7287 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive and motorcycle industries, primarily focusing on the production of instruments such as speedometers and head-up displays. The company has a significant market presence in ASEAN and India, with a focus on motorcycle instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 115,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen104.9B

For detailed information about 7287 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

