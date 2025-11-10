Nippon Rietec Reports Strong Financial Growth in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from NIPPON RIETEC CO., LTD. ( (JP:1938) ).

Nippon Rietec Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 6.1% and operating profit surging by 87.5% compared to the same period last year. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1938) stock is a Buy with a Yen2464.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NIPPON RIETEC CO., LTD. stock, see the JP:1938 Stock Forecast page.

More about NIPPON RIETEC CO., LTD.

Nippon Rietec Co., Ltd. operates in the engineering and construction industry, primarily focusing on electrical and telecommunications infrastructure projects. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive services in the design, construction, and maintenance of electrical facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 35,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.97B

