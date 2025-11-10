Nippon Rietec Achieves Record Highs in Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NIPPON RIETEC CO., LTD. ( (JP:1938) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nippon Rietec Co., Ltd. reported record high net sales and operating profit for the six months ending September 30, 2025, driven by robust construction investments and large-scale project orders in its road facility and power transmission line divisions. Despite challenges such as high material costs and rising personnel expenses, the company achieved significant year-on-year growth in net sales and operating profit, supported by strategic initiatives in price negotiations, productivity improvements, and cost reduction.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1938) stock is a Buy with a Yen2464.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NIPPON RIETEC CO., LTD. stock, see the JP:1938 Stock Forecast page.

More about NIPPON RIETEC CO., LTD.

Average Trading Volume: 35,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen53.97B

Learn more about 1938 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue