NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation has achieved a ‘3 Stars’ GRESB Rating and a ‘Green Star’ designation for the eighth consecutive year, underscoring its strong commitment to ESG practices in real estate. The company continues to focus on energy-saving initiatives to enhance income growth and stability for its unitholders.

