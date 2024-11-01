Nippon Kinzoku Reports Sales Growth Amid Financial Losses

Nippon Kinzoku Co., Ltd. (JP:5491) has released an update.

Nippon Kinzoku Co., Ltd. reported a 6.3% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, despite continued losses in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s total assets stood at 70,981 million yen with a slight improvement in equity ratio. No dividends were declared, reflecting ongoing financial challenges.

