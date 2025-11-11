Nippon Kayaku Revises Business Forecasts Upward Amid Strong Market Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Kayaku Co ( (JP:4272) ) has provided an announcement.

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. has revised its business results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, citing better-than-expected performance in the semiconductor and automotive markets. The company anticipates increased net sales, operating income, and ordinary income due to optimized selling prices and reduced costs, with a significant rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent driven by gains on sales of investment securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4272) stock is a Buy with a Yen1607.00 price target.

More about Nippon Kayaku Co

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on products and services related to semiconductors and automotive markets. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market.

Average Trading Volume: 434,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen223.8B



