Nippon Kayaku Reports Increased Sales but Decline in Income for First Half of Fiscal Year

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nippon Kayaku Co ( (JP:4272) ) has provided an update.

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. reported a 4.1% increase in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, compared to the same period last year. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary income, while profit attributable to owners of the parent surged by 95.7%. The company’s financial position remains stable with a slight increase in total assets and net assets. Dividend payments are scheduled to start on December 1, 2025, with no changes to the most recent dividend forecast.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4272) stock is a Buy with a Yen1607.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Kayaku Co stock, see the JP:4272 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Kayaku Co

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, offering a range of products including pharmaceuticals, functional chemicals, and safety systems. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 434,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen223.8B

For an in-depth examination of 4272 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue