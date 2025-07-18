Nippon Kayaku Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nippon Kayaku Co ( (JP:4272) ) just unveiled an update.

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedure for the disposal of 84,307 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, a decision made during the Board of Directors meeting on June 26, 2025. This move, involving a total value of 108,292,351 yen, is aimed at compensating board members and directors, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

More about Nippon Kayaku Co

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, providing a range of products including pharmaceuticals, functional chemicals, and safety systems. The company is focused on innovation and maintaining a strong market presence in these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 521,077

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen211.5B

