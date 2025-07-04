Nippon Kayaku Announces Change in Major Shareholder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Nippon Kayaku Co ( (JP:4272) ) is now available.

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. announced a change in its major shareholder, Silchester International Investors LLP, which has reduced its voting rights from 10.99% to 9.97%. This change was reported to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, but the company has not provided any specific outlook or implications for this shift in shareholder structure.

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on producing pharmaceuticals, functional chemicals, and safety systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse product range catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 549,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen205.9B

