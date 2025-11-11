Nippon Hume Reports Decline in Profits Amid Strategic Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Hume Corp. ( (JP:5262) ) has issued an announcement.

Nippon Hume Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in net sales by 11.5% and a reduction in operating profit by 22%, the company announced a stock split effective January 1, 2025, and revised its dividend forecast, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5262) stock is a Hold with a Yen3568.00 price target.

More about Nippon Hume Corp.

Nippon Hume Corporation operates in the construction materials industry, focusing primarily on the production of concrete products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its contributions to infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 571,011

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen77.25B

