Nippon Hume Corp. Revises Financial Forecasts Upward for FY 2026

The latest update is out from Nippon Hume Corp. ( (JP:5262) ).

Nippon Hume Corporation has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating an upward adjustment in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The revisions are attributed to improved profitability, cost reductions, and gains from the sale of investment securities, which are expected to significantly exceed initial expectations, reflecting a positive impact on the company’s financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5262) stock is a Hold with a Yen3568.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Hume Corp. stock, see the JP:5262 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Hume Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 571,011

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen77.25B

For an in-depth examination of 5262 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

