Nippon Hume Announces Dividend Increase Amid Positive Profit Outlook

Nippon Hume Corp. ( (JP:5262) ) has shared an update.

Nippon Hume Corporation announced a resolution to pay interim dividends from surplus, with a record date of September 30, 2025, and an effective date of December 10, 2025. The dividend per share is set at 22 yen, including a 3 yen commemorative dividend. Additionally, the company revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, increasing it by 2 yen per share to 13 yen. This decision reflects the company’s expectation of higher profit attributable to owners of the parent and aims to express gratitude to shareholders, resulting in an anticipated annual dividend of 48 yen per share, up by 4 yen from the previous year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5262) stock is a Hold with a Yen3568.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Hume Corp. stock, see the JP:5262 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Hume Corp.

Nippon Hume Corporation operates in the construction materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and supply of concrete products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President Tomoyuki Masubuchi.

Average Trading Volume: 571,011

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen77.25B

Learn more about 5262 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

