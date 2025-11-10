Nippon Express Completes Treasury Stock Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC. ( (JP:9147) ) is now available.

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. has completed the acquisition of treasury stock, purchasing 358,900 shares at a total cost of 1,179,452,300 yen. This move is part of a larger strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 30,000,000 shares, aiming to strengthen the company’s capital efficiency and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9147) stock is a Hold with a Yen3457.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC. stock, see the JP:9147 Stock Forecast page.

More about NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. operates in the logistics industry, providing comprehensive transportation and logistics services. The company is a significant player in the market, focusing on efficient and reliable logistics solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,067,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen858.7B

