Nippon Coke & Engineering Revises Financial and Dividend Forecasts Amid Production Optimization

An update from Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited ( (JP:3315) ) is now available.

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to the suspension of operations at two aging coke oven batteries. This decision is expected to result in a consolidated net loss of 5,200 million yen, primarily due to impairment losses. Consequently, the company has also announced that it will not pay a dividend for the current fiscal year, impacting stakeholders and reflecting the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its production capabilities.

More about Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd operates in the coke production industry, focusing on the manufacturing and engineering of coke and related products. The company is positioned in the market to optimize its production structures and adapt to changing operational trends.

Average Trading Volume: 3,789,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen26.48B

