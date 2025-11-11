Nippon Coke & Engineering Reports Better-Than-Expected Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited ( (JP:3315) ).

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd announced a discrepancy between its forecasted and actual financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The actual results showed higher net sales and operating profit than anticipated, attributed to lower-than-expected inventory valuation losses in the Coke business and solid performance in other areas.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3315) stock is a Hold with a Yen92.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited stock, see the JP:3315 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd operates in the coke industry, focusing on the production and engineering of coke products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market under the securities code 3315.

Average Trading Volume: 3,789,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen26.48B

