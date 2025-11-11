Nippon Coke & Engineering Co. Restructures Production Amidst Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited ( (JP:3315) ) has shared an update.

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd has announced a strategic decision to optimize its coke production structure by suspending two aging coke oven batteries at its Kitakyushu Coking Works. This move aims to enhance competitiveness and secure stable profitability amid rising repair costs and energy efficiency challenges. The company will record an impairment loss of approximately 5,000 million yen in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026 due to this restructuring. The impact of this decision is already reflected in the company’s revised earnings forecast for the fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3315) stock is a Hold with a Yen92.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited stock, see the JP:3315 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd operates in the coke production industry, focusing on the production and engineering of coke, a key material in steel manufacturing. The company is known for its operations at the Kitakyushu Coking Works in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 3,789,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen26.48B

