Nippon Chemical Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

The latest announcement is out from Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4092) ).

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2025, but experienced a significant decline in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company plans to increase its annual dividend per share, indicating confidence in its future financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4092) stock is a Buy with a Yen3123.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4092 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse range of chemical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 61,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen25.63B

