Nippon Carbon Co. Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Profit Decline

The latest announcement is out from Nippon Carbon Co ( (JP:5302) ).

Nippon Carbon Co. reported a slight increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a 0.2% rise compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a significant decline in operating and ordinary profits, down by 26.9% and 24.2% respectively, while profit attributable to owners of the parent surged by 59.0%. The company’s financial position showed a stable equity ratio, and it maintained its dividend forecast for the year. These results reflect challenges in profitability despite stable sales, impacting its financial performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5302) stock is a Hold with a Yen4449.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Carbon Co stock, see the JP:5302 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Carbon Co

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the carbon industry. The company focuses on producing carbon-based products and operates under the stock code 5302.

YTD Price Performance: 2.10%

Average Trading Volume: 48,668

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen48.37B

