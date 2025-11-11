Nippon Beet Sugar Revises Full-Year Forecasts Amid Market Fluctuations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2108) ) has provided an announcement.

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced a discrepancy between its forecasted and actual results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with actual results exceeding forecasts due to rising sales prices in the sugar business. However, for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company revised its forecasts downward, anticipating a decline in profits due to lower sales prices influenced by overseas raw sugar prices, impacting operating and ordinary profits and profit attributable to owners.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2108) stock is a Hold with a Yen3099.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2108 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the sugar industry, focusing primarily on the production and sale of sugar and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is a significant player in the Japanese sugar market.

Average Trading Volume: 33,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.52B

For detailed information about 2108 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

