Nippon Beet Sugar Reports Increased Sales but Declining Profits

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reported a 13% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. However, the company faced a decline in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with a significant year-on-year drop of 79.6% in profit attributable to owners. This financial performance indicates challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased sales, impacting the company’s financial stability and potentially affecting shareholder returns.

More about Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the sugar industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of beet sugar. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is a key player in the Japanese sugar market.

Average Trading Volume: 33,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.52B

