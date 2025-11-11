Nippon Beet Sugar Announces Significant Treasury Share Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2108) ) has provided an update.

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. announced the cancellation of 2,515,553 treasury shares, which constitutes 16.41% of its total issued shares prior to the cancellation. This strategic move, resolved by the Board of Directors, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2108) stock is a Hold with a Yen3099.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2108 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the sugar industry, focusing on the production and distribution of beet sugar and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is a significant player in the Japanese sugar market.

Average Trading Volume: 33,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen43.52B

Find detailed analytics on 2108 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

