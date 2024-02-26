NioCorp Initiates Share Sale Under Equity Deal

Niocorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) has released an update.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has announced the activation of their Standby Equity Purchase Agreement by issuing an Advance Notice for the sale of 75,000 common shares. The shares are to be priced at 97% of their volume-weighted average on Nasdaq over a set three-day period. The transaction is expected to close around February 29, 2024, with sales conducted in compliance with securities regulations.

