Ninety One Awards Forfeitable Shares to Executive Directors

Ninety One ( (GB:N91) ) has provided an announcement.

Ninety One has announced the award of forfeitable shares to its Executive Directors as part of its Executive Incentive Plan for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. Hendrik du Toit and Kim McFarland, both directors of Ninety One, received 1,029,362 and 257,437 forfeitable shares respectively, which will vest fully after three years and are subject to a post-vesting retention period. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align executive interests with long-term company performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

GB:N91 Stock

According to TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:N91 is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions. Despite bullish technical indicators, overbought conditions pose a risk. The valuation is attractive with a solid dividend yield, but analyst sentiment is cautious. The company’s strategic acquisitions and share repurchase program could drive future growth.

More about Ninety One

Ninety One is a dual-listed company incorporated in both South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and it serves a global clientele with a range of investment products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 900,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.23B

