Nine Entertainment Continues Share Buy-Back

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has announced an update to its on-market stock buy-back program, with a total of 322,000 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day. This brings the cumulative total to 99,251,837 shares bought back to date. The announcement, dated April 19, 2024, indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to return value to shareholders.

