Nine Entertainment Announces Change in Substantial Holdings

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited ( (AU:NEC) ) has shared an update.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited has announced a change in substantial holdings, as a significant holder has ceased to be associated with the company as of July 31, 2025. This development may impact the company’s shareholder structure and could influence its market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NEC) stock is a Buy with a A$2.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:NEC Stock Forecast page.

More about Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited operates in the media and entertainment industry, offering a range of services including television broadcasting, digital media, and content production. The company focuses on delivering diverse entertainment options to a broad audience across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 4,205,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.69B

