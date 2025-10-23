Nine Dragons Paper Sets Agenda for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings ( (HK:2689) ) has provided an announcement.

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited has announced the agenda for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for December 11, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key resolutions include the re-election of several directors, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors, and the authorization for the board to manage directors’ remuneration. Additionally, the company seeks approval to allot and issue additional shares, which could impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited is a leading paper manufacturing company, primarily engaged in the production of containerboard products, including linerboard, high-performance corrugating medium, and coated duplex board. The company operates within the paper industry and focuses on providing packaging solutions to a diverse range of markets.

Average Trading Volume: 19,464,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.04B

