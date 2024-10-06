Nimy Resources Strikes High-Grade Copper Trend

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has unveiled promising drill results from its Mons Project, revealing extensive copper, nickel, cobalt, and PGE mineralization along with a high-grade copper trend. These findings at the Masson site are indicative of significant discoveries within mafic intrusive rocks and suggest a larger system at play. The company is now gearing up to explore further extensions of the Masson mineralization.

For further insights into AU:NIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.